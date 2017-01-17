School nurse, dentist among suggested clinics to replace Planned Parenthood
Lt. Governor Kim Reynolds said Tuesday that she agrees with Governor Terry Branstad on a plan to defund Planned Parenthood because they perform abortions. Planned Parenthood opponents said there are plenty of other health clinics that do not perform abortions that can help women instead.
