'Save Our Schools' Initiative Kicking Off Wednesday Night in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - Central Iowans calling for state-wide education reform are getting together Wednesday evening for what they call a "movement." Teachers, lawmakers, parents and students are gathering at Educational Resource Associates in West Des Moines at 7 p.m. They'll be discussing ways to push the Iowa Legislature on reforming the state's education system.
