Regents president: Tuition should rise no more than incomes
Iowa Board of Regents President Bruce Rastetter says he would like to see tuition at state universities rise no faster than the average income of Iowa residents. The Des Moines Register reports that Rastetter made the remarks Friday during and after his appearance on Iowa Public Television's "Iowa Press."
