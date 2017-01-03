Raygun could sue after knock-off desi...

Raygun could sue after knock-off designs pop up

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines-based business that designed a T-shirt depicting four prominent women in Washington has issued cease and desist letters to more than 20 companies that they say stole its copyrighted product. The Raygun shirt, nicknamed Mount Nasty, shows former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton - whom President-elect Donald Trump called nasty during the contentious 2016 presidential campaign - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and first lady Michelle Obama as a spinoff of Mount Rushmore.

