R.I.P., William (Bill) Potts - Denver Sculptor of the People

Potts, a trailblazing Denver sculptor who used salvaged wood, house paint and sometimes crude tools to create vivid figures and tableaux prized by celebrities and schoolkids alike, died last week at the age of eighty. He leaves behind a vast array of work commemorating athletes, jazz musicians, street scenes, historic events, dinosaurs and ordinary people, carved in his garage over decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.