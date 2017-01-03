Public workers voice concern over col...

Public workers voice concern over collective-bargaining laws

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Educators, nurses, firefighters, police officers and road crews gathered at the Statehouse Thursday afternoon to share concerns on changes to collective bargaining laws in Iowa. No legislation has been introduced yet to change or end collective bargaining, with the 2017 legislative session slated to start Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14) Jan 4 musserk 4
Baker Electric Jeff Burns Jan 3 MORE TROUBLE JEFF 13
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10) Dec 12 Nancy Edwards Hoc... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,951 • Total comments across all topics: 277,670,758

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC