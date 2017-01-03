Public workers voice concern over collective-bargaining laws
Educators, nurses, firefighters, police officers and road crews gathered at the Statehouse Thursday afternoon to share concerns on changes to collective bargaining laws in Iowa. No legislation has been introduced yet to change or end collective bargaining, with the 2017 legislative session slated to start Monday.
