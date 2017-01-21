Protesters near inauguration smash windows, are pepper-sprayed
Black-clad activists angry about U.S. President Donald Trump's inauguration smashed store and car windows in Washington on Friday and fought with police in riot gear who responded with pepper spray and stun grenades. About 500 people, some wearing masks and kerchiefs over their faces, marched through the city's downtown, breaking the windows of a Bank of America branch, a McDonald's outlet and a Starbucks shop, all symbols of the American capitalist system.
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Fri
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
