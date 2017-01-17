Police say man threatened Ankeny Wal-Mart employees
A man has been charged after Ankeny Wal-Mart employees say he threatened to kill them with a knife he had stolen from the store. The Des Moines Register says the incident happened Jan. 10. Employees say the man tried to leave the store with the knife, clothing and beer and that when they stopped him, he threatened to kill them.
