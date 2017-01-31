Police: DSM man sent sexual messages to 12-year-old girl
Authorities said 18-year-old Delbert Casey sent sexual messages to a 12-year-old girl and showed up to her middle school in an attempt to sexually assault her. Authorities said he would often send the girl messages on Facebook Messenger.
