Pate unveils proposal for enhanced voter identification measures
The Republican-led Iowa Legislature finally may have its way in strengthening Iowa's voter identification requirements when they convene for a new session Monday. Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, unveiled proposed legislation to bolster the "integrity" of Iowa's elections Thursday afternoon at the Capitol in Des Moines.
