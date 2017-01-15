"Park, Eat, Play" Project to Combat Parking Problem in Downtown Des Moines
Parking in Downtown Des Moines can often seem impossible, and it is expected to get worse after a big closure. The City will permanently shut down then 5th and Walnut Street on Sunday parking ramp because officials say the ramp is past its life span and is falling apart.
