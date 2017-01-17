Parents of girl found starved to death set to be arraigned
The parents of a 16-year-old West Des Moines girl found starved to death are set to be arraigned Monday. Prosecutors said Nicole and Joseph Finn kidnapped, starved and neglected Natalie Finn, who died in October.
