One Killed in Northeast Des Moines Taxi Crash
The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of NE 58th Ave. and NE 22nd Street in Des Moines. A taxi carrying two passengers was traveling eastbound on NE 58th but went through the T-intersection at NE 22nd and down into a ravine.
