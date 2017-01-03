Nightclub loses liquor license days a...

Nightclub loses liquor license days after fatal New Year's shooting

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The Des Moines City Council announced Tuesday that the state has pulled the liquor license from the nightclub 508. The club, located on Indianola Road, was the scene of Sunday's shooting death of 18-year-old Fredrico Thompson Jr. So far, no arrests have made in that case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baker Electric Jeff Burns 18 hr MORE TROUBLE JEFF 13
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10) Dec 12 Nancy Edwards Hoc... 3
Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann Dec 5 Local 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,728 • Total comments across all topics: 277,592,199

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC