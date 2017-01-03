Nightclub loses liquor license days after fatal New Year's shooting
The Des Moines City Council announced Tuesday that the state has pulled the liquor license from the nightclub 508. The club, located on Indianola Road, was the scene of Sunday's shooting death of 18-year-old Fredrico Thompson Jr. So far, no arrests have made in that case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|18 hr
|MORE TROUBLE JEFF
|13
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
|Elias Johnson, Alyx Sacks and Ben Swann
|Dec 5
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC