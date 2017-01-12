MidAmerican announces sites for 2 mor...

MidAmerican announces sites for 2 more Iowa wind farms

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... 18 min Exposing media bias 11
the real truth about the jews 17 hr jews news 2
Baker Electric Jeff Burns Jan 9 never let you for... 15
glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14) Jan 4 musserk 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Polk County was issued at January 12 at 9:19PM CST

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,658 • Total comments across all topics: 277,857,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC