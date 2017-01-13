Metro Prepares for Ice Storm

Metro Prepares for Ice Storm

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WHO-TV Des Moines

While it may seem like preparing for an ice storm is similar to other winter weather conditions, Des Moines Public Works' director Jonathan Gano says his team prepares slightly differently. "We prepare for this one a little differently than we do a normal winter storm; we'll be doing extra anti-icing applications," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Fri Exposing media bias 26
the real truth about the jews Jan 12 jews news 2
Baker Electric Jeff Burns Jan 9 never let you for... 15
glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14) Jan 4 musserk 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,982 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC