Metro church faces uncertainty helping Somali family
Members of a Des Moines-area church are hoping that President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens from seven predominately Muslim nations won't impact its plan to help a Somali family resettle in central Iowa. Central Presbyterian Church is helping the Somali family of eight, but it hasn't heard whether the family is no longer expected to arrive.
