Memo: Furlough day planned for Iowa courts in May
The state's court system will close for a day this spring to help close a $400,000 budget gap. The Des Moines Register cites a memo sent to Judicial Branch personnel on Friday in reporting that the state's court system will go on furlough May 26. Court Administrator David Boyd says clerk of court and other offices will be closed the Friday before Memorial Day, and 1,446 judicial employees will not be paid.
