Man pleads guilty, gets life for 2015 fatal Waukee shooting
A man charged with killing another man in Waukee has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Des Moines Register reports that 44-year-old Brendan Michael McGuinness, of Waukee, had been set to go to trial Jan. 30, but entered his plea Wednesday in Dallas County.
