Man pleads guilty, gets life for 2015...

Man pleads guilty, gets life for 2015 fatal Waukee shooting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

A man charged with killing another man in Waukee has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. The Des Moines Register reports that 44-year-old Brendan Michael McGuinness, of Waukee, had been set to go to trial Jan. 30, but entered his plea Wednesday in Dallas County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09) Jan 16 CoolBeans 11
Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W... Jan 13 Exposing media bias 26
the real truth about the jews Jan 12 jews news 2
Baker Electric Jeff Burns Jan 9 never let you for... 15
glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14) Jan 4 musserk 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,712 • Total comments across all topics: 278,047,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC