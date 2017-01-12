Man charged with killing 2 Iowa officers wants trial moved
Attorneys for an Iowa man accused of killing two Des Moines-area police officers are seeking to have his trial moved, citing pretrial publicity. The Des Moines Register reports that an attorney for 46-year-old Scott Michael Greene told a judge in a hearing Thursday that he plans to file the change-of-venue request within days.
