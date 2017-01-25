Local Refugee Resettlement Center Reacts to President's Planned Executive Order
DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Trump plans to sign an executive order temporarily banning refugees from nearly a half - dozen predominately Muslim countries on Thursday, all areas he has deemed "terror - prone" Close to 1,000 refugees fled to Iowa last year. Refugee resettlement center, Lutheran Services in Iowa welcomed the majority of them from Sudan and Somalia.
