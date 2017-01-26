Legislation would broaden opt-outs for child vaccinations
An Iowa legislative panel has approved a bill that would make it easier for parents to avoid requirements that their children be vaccinated. The subcommittee approved the bill Thursday despite testimony from health care professionals that the move would lower vaccination rates and could ultimately lead to more sick children.
