Legislation Proposed to Protect Friday Night Prep Football
West Des Moines state representative Peter Cownie does not want the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, or the University of Northern Iowa playing football games on Friday nights. He's launching a bill that would ban state schools from competing directly with high school football.
