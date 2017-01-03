Kansas to perform in Des Moines
Tickets go on sale Friday, Janurary 6th, at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com . With a legendary career spanning more than four decades, KANSAS has firmly established itself as one of America's iconic of classic rock bands.
