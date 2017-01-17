Judge rejects plea deal in Iowa teen's sex abuse case
A judge has rejected a plea deal for a teenager accused of sexually abusing a mentally disabled woman in suburban Des Moines. The Des Moines Register reports Judge Robert Blink said Wednesday that the deal wasn't constitutional because it wasn't clear Nicholas Fifield was fully advised of his legal options.
