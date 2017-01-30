Johnston Iowa Lunch Debts Anonymously Paid Off
The outstanding school lunch debt was cleared by the donation, which the Johnston Community School District, located just northwest of Des Moines, called a surprise, reported WHO-TV . "Seeing an act like that come forward, and knowing it affected almost 150 students is something we haven't experienced here in this district," said school district communications director Laura Sprague.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gangs in Iowa? (Feb '11)
|Jan 26
|terry
|43
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC