Iowans Voice Opposition to State Budget Cuts at Statehouse Meetings
On Tuesday afternoon, Statehouse Republicans worked on a plan to finalize $88 million in emergency cuts so the budget can balance as legally required. Democratic Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City tweeted about Republican plans to end state funding for Planned Parenthood, calling the Republican senator's 30-minute limit for a meeting with 300 people waiting to get in a "crappy process."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC