Iowans Voice Opposition to State Budget Cuts at Statehouse Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, Statehouse Republicans worked on a plan to finalize $88 million in emergency cuts so the budget can balance as legally required. Democratic Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City tweeted about Republican plans to end state funding for Planned Parenthood, calling the Republican senator's 30-minute limit for a meeting with 300 people waiting to get in a "crappy process."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.