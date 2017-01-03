Iowa native, NASA astronaut makes rec...

Iowa native, NASA astronaut makes record-breaking spacewalk

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

Iowa native and NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson made history again Friday as she took her seventh spacewalk outside the International Space Station, which puts her in a tie for the most spacewalks ever made by a female astronaut. Whitson is also the oldest woman to go into space, breaking not only records but stereotypes, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Des Moines Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Baker Electric Jeff Burns 3 hr good morning jeff 14
glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14) Jan 4 musserk 4
News Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15) Dec 31 JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM 13
Bigamist Dec 29 Curiosity 1
the real truth about the jews Dec 26 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 18 TOMMY AMAZON 1
News Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10) Dec 12 Nancy Edwards Hoc... 3
See all Des Moines Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Des Moines Forum Now

Des Moines Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Des Moines Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Des Moines, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,206 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,329

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC