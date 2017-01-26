Iowa lawmaker denounces Trump's executive orders

An Iowa state lawmaker is speaking out against President Donald Trump's executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and suspending the admission of all refugees for 120 days. State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, a Democrat from Des Moines, said Iowa has a history of opening its doors to immigrants, but the decision is further dividing the country.

