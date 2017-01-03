Iowa company settles Medicaid billing dispute for $1M
An Iowa company has settled a Medicaid billing dispute for $1 million. The Des Moines Register reports that the West Des Moines-based company was known as Ultimate Nursing Services when the bills were filed from 2011 into 2013.
