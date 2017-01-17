Inside the Iowa House: 2017 Legislative Session Underway
The 2017 legislative session opened this week and there is a sense of uncertainty here in Des Moines and DC. My hope this year is the divisiveness and bitterness that ruled the campaign can be put aside at the State Capitol this year.
