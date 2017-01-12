Initiative would allow officers to tr...

Initiative would allow officers to trace drinking violations

Read more: KCCI-TV Des Moines

The family of a Des Moines man who was shot and killed outside of a bar in August said they want the bar's liquor license permanently revoked. Bill Dawson Sr. died following a bar fight that led to a fatal shooting at Johnny Mac's in Des Moines.

Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.

