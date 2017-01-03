Independent Booksellers End Year on High Note
The election may have changed when people shopped, but it didn't change how much they bought, according to Molly Olivo, book buyer at the Barstons Child's Play stores in the Washington, D.C., area. At her stores, some customers began their holiday shopping in October, and Shirley Mullins, owner of Kids Ink in Indianapolis, reported an exceptionally strong November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Publishers' Weekly.
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|54 min
|good morning jeff
|14
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC