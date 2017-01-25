In addition to border wall, Trump pla...

In addition to border wall, Trump plans executive action on detention space

Read more: Texas Tribune

Des Moines, Iowa USA January 28, 2016: New York businessman Donald Trump rallies a crowd of veterans at Drake University while other Republican presidential candidates hold a final Des Moines debate prior to next week's caucuses. As the Trump administration moves to expedite construction of a physical barrier on the southern border, it will also begin building more detention space for undocumented immigrants in the area and work to withhold federal dollars from entities that don't enforce immigration laws, the White House announced Wednesday.

