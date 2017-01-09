ia-leg_-opening-day-llpkg
DES MOINES, Iowa- The result of a polarizing Presidential Election turned in to a surge of GOP votes in many states including the state of Iowa. The Iowa Republicans now control the House Senate and Governors Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|18 hr
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
|Bigamist
|Dec 29
|Curiosity
|1
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 26
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 18
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Kim Reynolds 'out to get things done,' friends say (Jun '10)
|Dec 12
|Nancy Edwards Hoc...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC