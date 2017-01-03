Hy-Vee site remains vacant 10 years after proposal
It has been 10 years since Hy-Vee announced plans to build a new grocery store at Beaver and Douglas avenues in Des Moines. Hy-Vee has yet to build a store at that location, but new developments have city officials wondering if plans for the grocery store have changed.
