Hy-Vee Introduces "Ugly" Produce to Stores

DES MOINES, Iowa - If you walk into most grocery stores, chances are a lot of the produce you find is a pretty standard shape and size. But how would you feel about fruit that may be a little "cosmetically challenged?" Hy-Vee has partnered with Robinson Fresh-one of the largest produce companies in the world-to sell "ugly" fruits and vegetables that don't fit typical industry standards.

