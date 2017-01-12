How a boy who saved his mom from a fi...

How a boy who saved his mom from a fire turned into an accused Iowa cop killer

How a boy who became a national hero at the age of 9 by rescuing his mother from a fire turned into a vicious cop killer A man accused of slaying two cops had once been dubbed a national hero when he was nine years old after he saved his mother when her clothes caught fire. But years later, Scott Michael Greene's relationship with his mother spiraled out of control leading him to be kicked out of her Des Moines home in Iowa just before he shot dead two police officers in November.

