Holmes Murphy Execs Join Agency's Board of Directors
Des Moines, Iowa-based independent insurance brokerage, Holmes Murphy & Associates, has added Ellen Willadsen, chief financial officer, and Steve McManus, senior vice president, to its board of directors. In addition to joining the board of directors, Willadsen also earned a seat on the Holmes Murphy executive committee.
