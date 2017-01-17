George Thorogood and The Destroyers coming to Des Moines
There's a Rock Party for 2017 on March 28th at Hoyt Sherman Plaec, and you're invited! Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20th at 10:00 AM and can be purchased in person at the Hoyt Sherman Place Box Office, charged by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com . Over the course of 16 studio albums -including six Gold and two Platinum discs on Rounder, EMI and Capitol - the band has amassed an unmatched catalog of hits that includes "Who Do You Love", "I Drink Alone", "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer", "Move It On Over", "Get A Haircut" and the ultimate badass anthem, "Bad To The Bone."
