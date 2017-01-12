Garbage pickup delayed for most in the metro
Metro Waste Authority announced there will be no garbage or recycling collection Monday in most Des Moines Metro communities due to inclement weather. Residents who use Waste Management, Waste Connections or Des Moines Public Works as their garbage and/or recycling hauler, will have collection delayed one day the remainder of the week, with regular Friday collection delayed to Saturday.
