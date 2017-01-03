Future Ready Iowa Alliance Aims to Increase Education Across State
The Future Ready Iowa Alliance was launched last fall with the goal of getting 70 percent of Iowans a college degree or training beyond high school by the year 2025. The group's second meeting took place in Des Moines on Tuesday, where they learned about a similar effort in Tennessee.
