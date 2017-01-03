Friends remember mother killed in New Year's Eve plane crash
One of the victims in a single-engine plane crash that killed four people in a wooded area in southern Illinois on New Year's Eve was a single mother from Altoona, KCCI has learned. Krista Green, 37, was on the Piper PA28 aircraft along with Curt Terpstra, 34, Jordan Linder, 35, and Jasmine Linder, 36, when it went down in unknown circumstances.
