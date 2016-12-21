Former officer fined, ordered to comp...

Former officer fined, ordered to complete treatment for OWI

A former Iowa police officer has been fined and ordered to complete a treatment program for drunk driving and weapons charges. Former Newton officer Dustin Hamell received the sentence last week in connection with an Aug. 30 traffic stop on Interstate 80 outside of Des Moines.

