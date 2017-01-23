Former Badlands House Band Member Announces New Band

Former Badlands House Band frontman Ron Keel has formed a new band under a new name- but featuring the same musicians. Keel posted on his Facebook page Monday that he, along with guitarist DC Cothern, bassist "El Diablo," Dakota Scott on keyboard and Jeff "The Rev" Koller on drums, will play under the new name, Ron Keel Band.

