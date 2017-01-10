FLASHBACK: FBI Found No Clear Link Be...

FLASHBACK: FBI Found No Clear Link Between Donald Trump And Russia

15 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

CNN reported Tuesday evening that President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump have been made aware of allegations that Russian operatives reportedly claim to have compromising personal and financial information on Trump, and that Trump surrogates - according to unconfirmed allegations - exchanged information with intermediaries for the Russian government. The CNN and Buzzfeed reports came two months after the FBI found no clear ties between Russia and Donald Trump, despite numerous accusations to the contrary from supporters of Hillary Clinton.

