Family Pleads with City Council to Shut Down East Des Moines Bar after Shooting Death
For at least one Des Moines family, the violence has gone too far at an east Des Moines bar. "Three people in our family got shot with over 15 bullets," said Tracey Lange as she addressed the Des Moines City Council Monday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Des Moines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paul Janensch: Megyn Kelly takes a gamble movin...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Review: Starch Pet Hospital - Michael Henning DVM (Dec '09)
|Jan 16
|CoolBeans
|11
|Alyx Sacks Damages Her Journalism Credibility W...
|Jan 13
|Exposing media bias
|26
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan 12
|jews news
|2
|Baker Electric Jeff Burns
|Jan 9
|never let you for...
|15
|glowing grave in Glendale cemetery (Aug '14)
|Jan 4
|musserk
|4
|Celebrities wish Clinton 'Happy Birthday' (Oct '15)
|Dec 31
|JEAN CLAUDE MANDAM
|13
Find what you want!
Search Des Moines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC