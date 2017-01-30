Fairfield solar company helps customers win statewide awards
Developer Todd Schneider, with Ideal Energy co-founder Amy Van Beek, accepts a 1,000 Friends of Iowa Renovated Residential award Jan. 20 at the State Capitol in Des Moines. Steffensmeier Welding & Manufacturing won a Best Development Award in the Renewable Energy category for its solar field near Pilot Grove.
Read more at The Fairfield Ledger.
