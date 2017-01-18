Easter Lake Restoration Project Continues with Final Drawdown
The long process of improving conditions at Easter Lake in southeast Des Moines continues Wednesday wita ceremony marking the start of the lake's final drawdown. The lake is being drained so work can be done to improve water quality, fishing, and allow better public access for recreation.
