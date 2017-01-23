Drug suspect exonerated in Des Moines evidence-planting case
An Iowa man who spent 32 days in jail has been exonerated after prosecutors learned that his drug conviction was based on misconduct by Des Moines police officers. Polk County Judge Gregory Brandt on Monday vacated the conviction of Kyle Jacob Weldon.
